Double shooting leaves one dead, one injured

ONE man was killed and another injured in a double shooting on Saturday night in the Cowpen Road area.

Police had little details on the victims or the shooting at the scene, but called on the public to provide any information as the investigation got under way.

Chief Superintendent Tess Newbold, speaking at the scene, said that officers were alerted to gunshots in the area at about 8.45pm.

She said officers proceeded to the scene in Martin Close and found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.

She said: “One of the males was taken to PMH by private vehicle where he is being treated by doctors. The second male unfortunately received injuries and succumbed to his injuries here on the scene.”

Both men appeared to be in their 20s but police had no further information about them at the scene.

Officers asked anyone with information to contact CID on 502-9991 or 502-9976.

This was the second fatal shooting of the day, after a man who was being electronically monitored for a major offence was shot dead in the Yellow Elder area at about 9.45am. That shooting was described as a “vicious and brazen crime carried out in broad daylight”.