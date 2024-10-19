Get ready urgently for hurricane, SE Bahamas warned

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

RESIDENTS of the southeast islands of The Bahamas are being urged to quickly prepare for Hurricane Oscar, as the Category 1 hurricane is expected to make landfall in Inagua early tomorrow morning.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, Inagua, and the Turks and Caicos Islands. The storm is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, with up to six inches in some areas, along with dangerous winds exceeding 90 miles per hour, flooding, and thunderstorms.

During a press conference at the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) headquarters on Saturday night, Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper urged residents to finalise their preparations for safety. He acknowledged the unpredictability of this hurricane season but warned residents not to underestimate the storm’s severity. Mr Cooper advised residents to gather essential supplies such as food, water, and medication, and to contact local officials for assistance with preparations.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force, Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and Ministry of Works and Family Island Affairs are on standby and ready to be deployed if necessary.

Jeffrey Simmons, acting director of the Bahamas Department of Meteorology, said Tropical Storm Oscar quickly intensified into a hurricane this morning. Mr Simmons noted that Hurricane Oscar will move towards Inagua tonight, with the northern part of the island, including Matthew Town, experiencing tropical storm-force and hurricane-force winds by tomorrow morning.

"Right now, Inagua is in the line of sight to really be the first island in The Bahamas to feel the impact of this system,” Mr Simmons said.

DRM managing director Aarone Sargent added that officials have been in contact with Inagua’s island administrator, Herman Gilbert, advising him to activate the incident command centre at the district council office. The shelter at Saint Philip’s Church has also been opened, though there are no occupants at present.

Shelters on Mayaguana, Acklins, and Crooked Island are being prepared. Incident command centres on these islands have been activated as the storm approaches.

Mr Sargent noted that his team is on the ground in Inagua, speaking directly with residents to address any concerns. He added that the island administrator can contact DRM to ensure residents receive any necessary supplies.

When asked about potential evacuations, especially in Inagua, Mr Cooper said there were no current plans for evacuations since Hurricane Oscar remains a Category 1 storm.

"But there's always the advisory that people in low lying areas ought to be very alert and if they are uncomfortable, to move to higher ground or to move to respective shelters,” Mr Cooper said.

Leon Lundy, the minister responsible for the Disaster Risk Management Authority, emphasised the importance of taking the storm seriously. He noted that just yesterday, Oscar had only a 20 percent chance of forming, but it intensified in less than 24 hours.