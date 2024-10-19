Hurricane Oscar press briefing: Live updates

A press conference on Hurricane Oscar has been held to warn residents of the oncoming storm. Updates as follows:
6.50: The press conference is under way. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper says Hurricane Oscar is now a category one hurricane. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for south-east Bahamas. The storm is moving west at about 12mph and winds of near 80mph.
6.52: Mr Cooper says to ensure you have essential supplies, including food, water and any medications you may need. He says authorities in the area are working to support community preparations and says no resources will be spared in ensuring safety before, during and after storm.
6.55: Next to speak is Minister of State with responsibility for disaster risk management Leon Lundy.
He says he addresses the nation "with a sense of urgency" and talks of Hurricane Oscar as a "rapidly evolving threat".
Mr Lundy says hurricane hunters have confirmed Hurricane Oscar is now a reality and "has become a significant threat to the south-east Bahamas".
Mr Lundy all residents in the affected areas to act now. He says residents in affected areas should be well into preparations right now.
6.57: Mr Lundy says our neighbours in the Turks and Caicos are already feeling the effects, and says "this is not a time for hesitation" and urges residents to act now to secure their homes and ensure they have adequate supplies.
6.58: Mr Lundy says getready.gov.bs includes extensive information on how to prepare for the storm. He says: "Prepare today. Prepare right now."
6.59: The islands projected to be affectd at present include Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Inagua.
Next to speak is Jeffrey Simmons, of the Department of Meteorology.
7.05: On Inagua, Mr Simmons says the biggest surge is expected from the lake, Lake Windsor. He says the greatest amount of flooding will be from the lake area inland. Boaters are asked to stay in port during the passage of the storm.
7.08: Mr Sergeant says the DRMA activated its team at 10am today to manage this hurricane response. Conditions are expected to worsen "late Monday night into Tuesday morning".
7.09: The briefing is now concluded - and the floor is opened for questions from journalists present.
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 44 minutes ago
He get a jacket too?
ThisIsOurs 15 hours, 33 minutes ago
"Mr Simmons says that the area where this system developed there was a lot of warm water and very little wind shear, he says now it is moving into "a hostile environment" and that is why it will slow down and begin to weaken. He says he does not expect it to become stronger."
They should listen to Mr Simmons this time.
Its forecasted for 2-4" of rain. It's small, "tiny" is the word used by NOAA, it will weaken quickly with only Inagua experiencing hurricane force winds maybe 80mph, then it will drop to a tropical storm by Sunday and shoot out to the east by Wednesday.
The weather Nassau is experiencing now is again not from the closest hurricane in our vicinity.
Dont go out fishing.
ExposedU2C 5 hours, 15 minutes ago
Talk about a big basket ball head full of nothing but air!
