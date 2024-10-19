Hurricane Oscar press briefing: Live updates

A press conference on Hurricane Oscar has been held to warn residents of the oncoming storm. Updates as follows:

6.50: The press conference is under way. Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper says Hurricane Oscar is now a category one hurricane. A Hurricane Warning is in effect for south-east Bahamas. The storm is moving west at about 12mph and winds of near 80mph.

Residents can expect strong winds, heavy rainfall and potential flooding. Mr Cooper says take the time to make preparations and make sure your families are secure. He urges everyone not to underestimate the severity of this storm.

6.52: Mr Cooper says to ensure you have essential supplies, including food, water and any medications you may need. He says authorities in the area are working to support community preparations and says no resources will be spared in ensuring safety before, during and after storm.

6.53: Mr Cooper says: "I can assure you we are taking every precaution."

"I want to remind everyone to rely on official government channels for accurate and timely updates."

He encourages people to stay tuned to ZNS and radio stations for updates.

"Please take this storm seriously."

6.55: Next to speak is Minister of State with responsibility for disaster risk management Leon Lundy.

He says he addresses the nation "with a sense of urgency" and talks of Hurricane Oscar as a "rapidly evolving threat".

Mr Lundy says hurricane hunters have confirmed Hurricane Oscar is now a reality and "has become a significant threat to the south-east Bahamas".

Mr Lundy all residents in the affected areas to act now. He says residents in affected areas should be well into preparations right now.

6.57: Mr Lundy says our neighbours in the Turks and Caicos are already feeling the effects, and says "this is not a time for hesitation" and urges residents to act now to secure their homes and ensure they have adequate supplies.

6.58: Mr Lundy says getready.gov.bs includes extensive information on how to prepare for the storm. He says: "Prepare today. Prepare right now."

6.59: The islands projected to be affectd at present include Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Inagua.

Next to speak is Jeffrey Simmons, of the Department of Meteorology.

7.01: Mr Simmons says about 10.30 this morning that information was received from aircraft that Oscar had developed into a full-blown hurricane. At 3pm, Hurricane Warnings were issued for the affected islands, after an earlier tropical storm alert.

7.02: Mr Simmons says the system is forecast to pass directly over Inagua tomorrow morning. He says Matthew Town residents could experience hurricane force winds up to 70mph.

7.03: Mr Simmons says the storm system is expected to turn north-east and pass back through The Bahamas affecting islands on Monday. Once it makes the turn, it is expected to weaken to a tropical storm.

7.05: On Inagua, Mr Simmons says the biggest surge is expected from the lake, Lake Windsor. He says the greatest amount of flooding will be from the lake area inland. Boaters are asked to stay in port during the passage of the storm.

7.07: Aaron Sergeant, managing director of the DRMA, is next to speak. He says Herman Gilbert, the administrator for Inagua, has been advised to activate his command centre. Volunteers for the Red Cross are managing the shelter there, but no occupants at present.

7.08: Mr Sergeant says the DRMA activated its team at 10am today to manage this hurricane response. Conditions are expected to worsen "late Monday night into Tuesday morning".

7.09: The briefing is now concluded - and the floor is opened for questions from journalists present.

7.11: Mr Simmons says that the area where this system developed there was a lot of warm water and very little wind shear, he says now it is moving into "a hostile environment" and that is why it will slow down and begin to weaken. He says he does not expect it to become stronger.

7.12: Mr Cooper says that based on the current severity, there is no anticipation for evacuation out of Inagua at this time, but there is always the advisory that residents in low-lying areas must be alert and if uncomfortable move to higher ground or to shelters.

7.16: That concludes the briefing.



