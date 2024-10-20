Hurricane warning issued for Southeast Bahamas and Turks & Caicos as Oscar strengthens

Hurricane Oscar has intensified, prompting a Hurricane Warning for the islands of the Southeast Bahamas, including Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, Inagua, and the entire Turks and Caicos Islands.

The storm, which was upgraded from a tropical storm earlier today, is expected to bring hurricane or strong tropical storm conditions, including winds up to 70 MPH, heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, flooding, and possible tornadic activity beginning tonight.

As of 2 PM EDT, the center of Hurricane Oscar was located near latitude 21.4 degrees north and longitude 70.6 degrees west, or about 35 miles east-southeast of Grand Turk Island, and 200 miles east-northeast of Matthew Town, Inagua.

Oscar is currently moving westward at 12 MPH with maximum sustained winds of 80 MPH and higher gusts, based on data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 5 miles from the center, and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles.

Residents in impacted areas should complete final preparations as Hurricane Oscar is expected to bring winds exceeding 70 MPH, heavy rain, and dangerous thunderstorms tonight into Sunday morning. Some areas could see rainfall amounts between 2 and 4 inches, with isolated amounts reaching up to 6 inches, heightening the risk of flooding and possible tornadic activity.

The island of Grand Turk is already experiencing tropical storm-force winds, with hurricane-force winds expected to arrive later this evening. These hazardous conditions are expected to extend across the entire Turks and Caicos Islands tonight and last until shortly after midnight.

The Central Bahamas are advised to stay vigilant and continue monitoring updates from the Department of Meteorology as the storm progresses.



