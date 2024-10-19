Accuser in dog abuse case does not appear in court

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A man who accused another individual of seriously injuring a pitbull puppy did not attend the trial at Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Deanglo Stubbs, a key witness in the matter, was not present before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

He was the first witness scheduled to testify against Antonio Miller, who allegedly intentionally injured a brown pitbull puppy, causing it unnecessary pain and suffering on September 18.

Mr Stubbs was called several times but did not appear in the courtroom. When the magistrate learned he was the complainant, she questioned why she should be interested in the case if he was not. She instructed the prosecutor to locate Mr Stubbs.

Magistrate Vogt-Evans pressed the investigating officer for information about Mr Stubbs’ whereabouts.

“The last time I spoke with him would’ve been in September your worship. He said that he works for a daycare centre somewhere on Carmichael,” the officer said.

The judge then requested a check with police regarding Mr Miller’s adherence to his bail conditions, and it was confirmed that he was compliant.