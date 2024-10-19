Man fatally shot in “vicious and brazen” daylight shooting

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Digital Editor

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

A man who was being electronically monitored for a major offence was gunned down this morning in a fatal shooting in the Yellow Elder area.

According to police, the victim - believed to be in his mid-to-late 20s - was walking alone on Graham Drive when he was approached by three men who exited a gray or silver Jeep vehicle and shot him multiple times.

The incident reportedly took place around 9.45am, and responding officers found the man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to the scene and pronounced the man dead.

At the scene, police could not confirm the man’s connection to the nearby residence; however, onlookers could be heard expressing their distress over the incident. No further details were provided about the victim’s criminal background.

"This is a vicious and brazen crime carried out in broad daylight," said Superintendent T Campbell.

"We are appealing to members of the public who may have any information about this incident to contact the police."

Anyone with information can contact police through emergency numbers 919 or 911, or directly contact the Grove Police Station at 325-8431 or the Central Investigation Department (CID) at 502-9991.

When asked whether police will increase patrols following the incident, Supt Campbell said there are constant patrols in the area. She added that community policing and walkabout operations are ongoing to ensure neighborhood safety.

"There's always police presence in this area," she said.

"We have patrols daily, eight to four, four to 12, 12 to eight. Daily patrols."

The killing comes a day after the launch of the government's three-phase crime plan "Clear, Build, Hold" - jointly led by a taskforce with police and the Ministries of National Security and Education to combat gangs and violent crime and enhance public safety.

The plan will start with a targeted focus on the Englerston community, and is set to begin on Monday with the "clear and hold" phase expected to last three to four weeks.