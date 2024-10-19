Porky's "Pumping Pink" discounts for breast cancer awareness

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunmedia.net

PORKY’S Gas Station on East Street South will reduce gas and diesel prices every Friday until November 1st, as part of its "Pumping Pink" initiative to raise breast cancer awareness.

Bernard ‘Porky’ Dorsett, operator of Porky’s Rubis Service Station, told reporters on Friday that he has supported the Cancer Society for many years, but the cause became personal when his wife was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Mr Dorsett announced discounts on fuel as part of the initiative in celebration of his wife’s 77th birthday.

Customers will receive a 25-cent discount on gas and a 16-cent discount on diesel every Friday. For every $50 worth of gas purchased, a $1 donation will be made to the Sister Breast Cancer Support Group, and customers will also be entered into a raffle for a 50-inch TV.

Mr Dorsett hopes that other businesses will be inspired to launch similar efforts in support of breast cancer awareness. He noted how cancer has deeply affected many families.

Last month, the government approved a margin increase for gas retailers—25 cents per gallon for gasoline and 15 cents per gallon for diesel—after retailers expressed concerns about rising costs under the fixed-margin system.

When asked how the price increases have impacted his business, Mr Dorsett said that most customers seek out the cheapest fuel available, focusing more on price than brand.

He acknowledged that some gas retailers may not appreciate his decision to roll back prices after the recent margin increase.

“Coming out of this, I may have some enemies," he said. "Some folks may say 'We just got an increase and here it is you're going to go do this.'"

However, Mr Dorsett emphasized his commitment to helping those in need, stating that material possessions are not the most important thing, but giving back to others is.

With 52 years in the petroleum business, Mr Dorsett hopes to pass his legacy on to his children and grandchildren. The gas station has been in operation since 1972.