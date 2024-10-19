State funeral for former Senator Naomi Ruth Seymour

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Former Senator Naomi Ruth Seymour was remembered for her resilience, service, and unwavering commitment to her country during a state funeral in Grand Bahama on Friday.

Mourners from across the nation, including Prime Minister Philip ‘Brave’ Davis, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard, cabinet ministers, MPs, and permanent secretaries, gathered to pay their final respects at the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, Freeport. Former prime ministers Perry Christie and Hubert Ingraham were also present.

Ms Seymour died on September 20 at the age of 80. Her journey from a straw vendor to senator, and her contributions to Bahamian politics, was described as an inspiration.

In his sermon, Reverend Canon Norman Lightbourne, rector of the Pro-Cathedral of Christ the King, described Naomi as a fighter and a warrior in the truest sense.

“She fought for freedom, justice, and equality,” he said. “She ran a good race, stayed the course, and remained focused on her purpose. Our lives have been enriched immensely as a result of knowing Naomi, and her passing has created a huge void in our lives.”

“She gave her all to this country; she was resilient; she was a strong Bahamian woman,” Canon Lightbourne said. “We are losing so many of our heroes and heroines. Our country needs strong nation builders from both sides of the aisle.”

Ms Seymour, who suffered from a congestive heart condition, took ill and was admitted to hospital.

Canon Lightbourne, who visited her in the hospital to administer her last rites, said Naomi’s passing serves as a reminder of the importance of giving back to the nation.

Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis paid tribute to Ms Seymour for her contributions to Bahamian society.

He said she was a proud "Farm Road Girl," instilled with the values of hard work and faith, which shaped her life.

At just 16, Ms Seymour joined the labor movement alongside Sir Randol Fawkes, where she learned how to stand her ground and speak up for what was right, Mr Davis said.

“It was not an easy life for Naomi,” said Mr Davis, who said Ms Seymour moved to Freeport in 1973 as a widow with nine children and set up a stall at the Bahamas Princess Straw Market. He met her in 1974 after he, too, moved to Freeport, and they never lost contact.

They had grown very close in the last four to five years, he said.

Mr Davis said Ms. Seymour shined as a leader when she became President of the Straw Vendors Association in Freeport and fought tirelessly to ensure that vendors could own their stalls.

He noted that her political journey was truly special, beginning as a member of the Progressive Liberal Party, standing with Sir Lynden Pindling, and later joining the Free National Movement, working closely with Sir Cecil Wallace-Whitfield.

“Her transition to the FNM wasn’t about changing sides; it was about standing up for what she believed was right. She showed us that even when we see the world differently, we can still be united in our love for this country. We could debate, we could disagree, but at the end of the day, Naomi always reminded us that we’re all Bahamians, and we all want the best for our people.”

Mr Davis continued: “From the straw market to the highest halls of government, Naomi Seymour was a worthy Bahamian. She lived her life with dignity and purpose, and she never forgot who she was or where she came from.”

“Whether she was crafting beautiful straw hats or advocating for policies in the Senate, she did it all with the same care, commitment, and passion. Naomi’s journey reminds us that no matter where we start, with hard work and dedication, we can reach great heights.”

In 1992, when the FNM won the general election, Ms Seymour was appointed to the Senate by Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham.

Mr Davis said it was a proud moment, but it didn’t change who she was. He said her legacy lives on, not just in her family, but in every person she helped, every life she touched, and every lesson she taught.

“She showed us that strength doesn’t come from power, but from purpose. That love for community, for family, for country is what truly binds us together,” he said.

In his heartfelt tribute, Opposition Leader Michael Pintard reflected on her extraordinary legacy as a dedicated nation builder, a loving mother, and a passionate political activist.

He described her as a "grassroots warrior" who was fearless in her convictions.

Mr Pintard highlighted her influential role in Bahamian politics, saying her strength, decisiveness, and wisdom earned her the respect of political leaders across the spectrum.

As an entrepreneur and activist, he stated that Seymour's leadership as President of the Straw Vendors Association in Freeport demonstrated her lifelong commitment to advocacy, particularly in defending vendors' rights.

He praised her ability to balance her political passions with the love and care she showed to her family and community, describing her as a "straight shooter" who offered honest advice.

Reflecting on his personal connection to Seymour, Mr Pintard recalled the profound impact she had on his own political journey, offering him guidance on both politics and life.

He expressed gratitude to Ms Seymour's family for sharing her with the nation, underscoring the lasting influence she has had on Bahamians from all walks of life. Mr. Pintard said her legacy is one of service, loyalty, and perseverance, and that her passing leaves a void that will be deeply felt, but she will always be remembered.