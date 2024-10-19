Tropical Storm Warning in effect for southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos as Oscar intensifies

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect for the Southeast Bahamas, including Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, and Inagua, as Tropical Storm Oscar rapidly intensifies and could become a hurricane by tonight.

A warning is also in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands.

As of 11 AM EDT, Oscar was located about 60 miles east-southeast of Grand Turk and 225 miles east-northeast of Matthew Town, Inagua, and is moving westward at 13 MPH. The storm is expected to strengthen further, with maximum sustained winds currently near 40 MPH and higher gusts. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin tonight, bringing heavy rainfall, strong winds, and the potential for flooding and tornadic activity.

Residents in the southeast Bahamas should complete their storm preparations immediately, as tropical storm-force winds and dangerous conditions are expected overnight into Sunday morning.

This means tropical storm conditions, including strong winds, heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms, could impact these islands within the next 36 hours.

The Bahamas Department of Meteorology advised that the Central Bahamas should also closely monitor Tropical Storm Oscar for any changes, as further developments could influence weather conditions across the region.

In a statement, it was advised that The Bahamas Disaster Risk Management Agency and the Turks and Islands Department of Disaster Management and Emergencies will be releasing further coordination information for local agencies on the relevant islands.