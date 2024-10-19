Two charged in separate vehicular manslaughter cases

Two individuals appeared in Magistrate’s Court on Friday facing separate charges of vehicular manslaughter.

Giamara Burnside, 35, and Michael Plakaris, 41, appeared before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans.

Ms Burnside allegedly drove a vehicle with license plate AP8038 east along East Bay Street in a manner dangerous to the public thereby causing the death of Anthony Adderley. The incident allegedly took place on May 6, 2024 in New Providence.

Meanwhile, it was claimed that Mr Plakaris drove a maroon 2013 Lincoln MK2 north along Sir Milo Butler Highway causing the death of Falcom Knowles on April 8 2024 in New Providence.

Both defendants were granted bail of $9,000 and must sign in at their nearest police station on Wednesdays and Sundays. They are scheduled to return to court on February 26 for a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.