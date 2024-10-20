'BEYOND DOUBT': Izmirlian wins $1.6bn Baha Mar battle with CCA

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Baha Mar's original developer has won more than $1.6bn in damages over its fraud and breach of contract claim against the project's main contractor.

Judge Andrew Borrok, sitting in the New York State Supreme Court, ruled on Friday that Sarkis Izmirlian had proven his fraud claim against China Construction America (CCA) "beyond doubt".

In "falsely" telling Mr Izmirlian they would achieve Baha Mar's substantial completion by the March 27, 2015, target date, he found that CCA representatives triggered the events that led to the project's "liquidity" crisis and ultimately the original developer's ouster.

Judge Borrok also branded the November 2014 meeting in Beijing, where the completion date was agreed as an "absolute sham and shakedown" perpetrated on Mr Izmirlian by CCA.

He added that the $54m, which CCA induced the developer to release for purported payments to sub-contractors and to cover the cost of construction changes, was instead used to finance the Chinese state-owned contractor's purchase of downtown Nassau's British Colonial property.

Mr Izmirlian, in a statement, said he was "grateful to have finally had our day in the US judicial system".

He added: "I first conceived of Baha Mar more than 20 years ago only to see it ripped out of my hands at the brink of opening by CCA."

