Hurricane Oscar makes landfall in Inagua

A NUMBER of residents in Inagua asked for help in being evacuated with Hurricane Oscar having now made landfall on the island.

According to island administrator Herman Gilbert, calls started coming in at about 7-8am this morning from people whose homes were compromised by broken windows or flooding.

A fence by the window at the airport was also down, while there were about 16 people at the shelter with the number growing.

The administrator plans to give an official update to the Disaster Risk Management Authority this morning.

A Hurricane Warning remains in effect for the islands of Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island and Inagua.

A statement by the Department of Meteorology said that residents in those islands should already have completed preparations for possible hurricane or strong tropical storm conditions.

Residents in Inagua will have experienced hurricane force winds this morning until about 10am and are expected to experience tropical storm winds through until about 2pm today. Heavy showers and thunderstorms are also expected with possible tornadic activity.

Residents in Mayaguana, Crooked Island and Acklins are also expected to experience heavy showers and thunderstorms with possible tornadic activity.



