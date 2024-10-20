Tourist killed as rental vehicle overturns

A TOURIST has been killed as a rental 4x4 overturned at Arawak Cay.
The man, who is in his early 20s, was a passenger in the vehicle when it overturned.
After the incident, police urged all drivers and passengers to ensure they wore seat belts.
Assistant Superintendent Demetria Capron said at the scene: “Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 11am this morning a green rental ranger 4x4 ATR vehicle was at the rear of Arawak Cay near the port when the driver began to reverse. The vehicle then overturned on its side causing injury to a front seat passenger who had fell out the side of the vehicle.
“EMS would have visited the scene where the front seat passenger would have succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”
She added: “This is the second fatality that happened over the course of the weekend and the third one that has happened over the last two weeks so we want to implore all of our motorists all of our passengers to please wear your seat belt.
“Please slow down, wear your seat belts and wear your helmets.”
hj 15 hours, 29 minutes ago
These type of vehicles are not meant for driving into busy city streets.Not to mention that a lot of people who rent them do not even know how to handle them. But then again it looks we have an issue with enforcing the laws in this country. I wonder what the police will do, perharps distribute a safety paphlet like they did with jet ski operators.
pt_90 13 hours, 45 minutes ago
Its worse than that. Actually these things are being licensed for the road. The government continues to sacrifice safety and public health for the almighty dollar.
We do not have jungles like Costa Maya or Roatan Bay, but here we are trying to be like other places with ATVs as part of cruise excursions.
The streets of Nassau are for the public good not a playground for motorbikers or who want speed all day ignoring all traffic rules or now these ATVs. They should be regulated as such.
Most places these arent even legally allowed on roads except if used to traverse to an offroad. Yet here these are rented as regular vehicles.
First the poor driving, then the motorbikes now the ATVs What is the government actually doing for road safety? This has been a steady erosion of road safety for years.
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
Those electric scooters are the next danger, a few large cities have banned them completely as too dangerous for road traffic
bahamianson 13 hours, 8 minutes ago
Ems would have visited the the scene or Ems visited the scene. Ya need to stop trying to sound intelligent.
ThisIsOurs 12 hours, 42 minutes ago
"After the incident, police urged all drivers and passengers to ensure they wore seat belts."
I sometimes wonder if police are blind. Are they the only ones who havent seen those overloaded golf carts? How will 10 people, including children in laps of adults? each get a seat belt? Its probably over a year now that Erin Greene has been asking someone who cares in authority, maybe JoeBeth Coleby Davis, to address these open vehicles being used by tourists
ThisIsOurs 11 hours, 25 minutes ago
It is sad. He's in his 20s and in paradise.
Maybe the American embassy will put out a warning about these vehicles
hrysippus 10 hours, 21 minutes ago
No seat belts? No roofs, seat belts would make no difference.
hrysippus 9 hours, 53 minutes ago
Alcohol? Alcohol? Why you treat me so bad? Or maybe not, those 4 wheel ATV are are tricky, on a 2 wheeled motorcycle you have to lean into the turn but with 4 wheels you have to lean out, while holding on, of course. Insurance and consequent operator education is the answer to prevent further unnecessary tourist incidents....IMO.
