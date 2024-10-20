Tourist killed as rental vehicle overturns

A TOURIST has been killed as a rental 4x4 overturned at Arawak Cay.

The man, who is in his early 20s, was a passenger in the vehicle when it overturned.

After the incident, police urged all drivers and passengers to ensure they wore seat belts.

Assistant Superintendent Demetria Capron said at the scene: “Preliminary reports indicate that sometime around 11am this morning a green rental ranger 4x4 ATR vehicle was at the rear of Arawak Cay near the port when the driver began to reverse. The vehicle then overturned on its side causing injury to a front seat passenger who had fell out the side of the vehicle.

“EMS would have visited the scene where the front seat passenger would have succumbed to his injuries on the scene.”

She added: “This is the second fatality that happened over the course of the weekend and the third one that has happened over the last two weeks so we want to implore all of our motorists all of our passengers to please wear your seat belt.

“Please slow down, wear your seat belts and wear your helmets.”