American tourist dies after rental vehicle overturns near Arawak Cay

A TOURIST was killed yesterday when a rental 4x4 overturned at Arawak Cay.

The man, who is a 21-year-old American, was a passenger in the vehicle.

His death again placed the spotlight on deadly traffic accidents days after the Ministry of Energy and Transport raised concerns.

After the latest incident, police urged all drivers and passengers to ensure they wore seat belts.

Assistant Superintendent Demetria Capron said around 11am yesterday, a green rental Ranger 4x4 ATR was at the back of Arawak Cay near the port when the driver began reversing. The vehicle overturned onto its side, injuring a front-seat passenger who was thrown from the vehicle. Emergency Medical Services responded, but the passenger died at the scene.

“This is the second fatality that happened over the course of the weekend and the third one that has happened over the last two weeks, so we want to implore all of our motorists and all of our passengers to please wear your seat belt,” she said.

“Please slow down, wear your seat belts and wear your helmets.”

Around 4am on Saturday, a traffic accident claimed the life of an adult female motorist. The woman was driving a white Nissan Bluebird east along West Bay Street when she reportedly lost control and collided with the northern boundary wall of Western Esplanade.

Both the driver and her female passenger sustained serious injuries, with the driver succumbing to her injuries at the scene.

In the past 19 days, New Providence has recorded four fatal accidents. So far in 2024, there have been 60 traffic-related deaths, the majority involving young people, with over 60 percent of the victims being male.

“These victims are daughters, sons, friends, husbands, and fathers,” the Ministry of Transport said in a press statement.

According to data from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, most fatal accidents occur between 4pm and 8am, predominantly from Friday to Monday. In response, the Ministry is launching a national road safety initiative.

In the coming days, the Ministry, in collaboration with the Road Traffic Department, will engage various segments of society to spread the message: “Slow down. Drive safely to arrive alive.”

The Ministry is seeking support from music DJs, students, motorbike enthusiasts, fraternities, sororities, community organisations, and social media influencers to raise awareness about the dangers of speeding.

“As we go to concerts and parties, let us as a community encourage safe driving,” the Ministry said. “If we see a young man riding a motorbike, let us encourage him to put on a helmet.”

The Ministry emphasised that road safety is crucial, saying, “Our nation cannot continue to lose so many of its citizens in traffic accidents. Road safety must become the norm.”