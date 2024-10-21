‘Jazz’ and Yankees get ready for the World Series

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN third baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr and the New York Yankees are headed to the 2024 Major League Baseball (MLB) World Series.

The Yankees advanced to their 41st World Series and ended a 15-year drought after defeating the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in game five of the American League Championship Series on Saturday night at the Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.

It was also the team’s first time clinching the American League pennant since 2009.

The MLB World Series debut with the Bronx Bombers will make Chisholm Jr just the second Bahamian since the late Ed Armbrister (1975 and 1976) to make it to the biggest stage in the majors.

Armbrister advanced to the World Series twice with the Cincinnati Reds more than four decades ago.

Yankees left fielder Juan Soto cashed in on a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to put the New York-based team in a celebratory mood. With the score locked at 2-2 after six innings, Soto came up big for the newly-crowned AL pennant winners down the stretch. In the 10th inning, Austin Wells walked with one out and Alex Verdugo followed it up with a ground ball that went to Guardians second baseman Andrés Giménez, but his throw to rookie shortstop Brayan Rocchio resulted in an error.

Yankees’ Gleyber Torres was struck out by Guardians pitcher Hunter Gaddis but Soto saved the day by launching the ball 402 feet to the centre to seal the game 5-2.

The Bronx bombers took the series 4-1 and will now face the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. The team is now eyeing their 28th title in franchise history.

The flashy Bahamian third baseman, who was acquired by the Yankees in July, ended the game 1-for-4 with one hit by pitch and a strikeout.

Chisholm Jr has splits of .147/.216/.265/.481 with five hits, a homer and a run-batted-in (RBI) during his 2024 postseason run so far.

“Jazz” was all smiles as he spoke with reporters about what it means to make it to the World Series with his newest team.

“These guys are amazing. They are electric and they are a family. I cannot help it. I cannot stop smiling,” he said.

He also commended his teammates for being great at what they do. “I think he did a great job getting on base. Gleyber [Torres] is the best lead off guy I have seen in the postseason. He gets on base. He hits line drives. Gleyber to Soto to Judge to Big G it is electric. They are the best guys in the game to do it. I am just here watching and enjoying the time,” he said.

PLP chairman Honourable Fred Mitchell congratulated the flashy Bahamian major league player and the Yankees in a press statement.

“The Bahamas and Jazz Chisholm have made history again. The New York Yankees won the American League pennant with 4-1 defeat of the Cleveland Guardians in their seven game series. “With this, Jazz Chisholm will become only the second Bahamian to play in a World Series 48 years following the inspiring feat of Ed Armbrister in the 1975 and 1976 World Series for the Cincinnati Reds.

“Jazz’s performance is another compelling reason for The Bahamas to invest in the orange economy and youth development through sports and culture,” he wrote.

Yankees finished last season 4th in American League East with 82-80 win/loss record. After some notable acquisitions this season, they wrapped up first in the division with a 94-68 win/loss record and are looking to go all the way. World Series is slated for Friday, October 25.