Korn Ferry announces three-year contract extension

THE Korn Ferry Tour and The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, title sponsor of the tour’s pair of season-opening events in The Bahamas since 2017, announced a three-year contract extension (through 2027) on Friday.

The Korn Ferry Tour will begin its 2025 season at a new venue, as Ocean Club Golf Course - a Tom Weiskopf design stretching over 7,100 yards along the eastern shore of Paradise Island - is set to host the season-opening The Bahamas Golf Classic at the Atlantis resort.

The Tour will then head to The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, which will be played for the eighth time this coming season.

Golf Channel is set to televise both The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island and The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club, marking the first time since 2020 that both events in The Bahamas will be televised.

Each event will continue to utilise their traditional Sunday to Wednesday tournament schedule, providing a unique live television window for the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening events.

“This extension of our partnership with the Korn Ferry Tour reinforces the growing impact of sports tourism in The Bahamas,” said Mrs Latia Duncombe, director general of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation.

“By hosting these premier events and welcoming back Golf Channel’s coverage, we continue to elevate The Bahamas on the global stage, showcasing our capability to deliver top-tier experiences for golfers and sports fans.”

The 2025 schedule marks the first time since 2017 the Korn Ferry Tour will open its season at a new venue, with The Bahamas Golf Classic at Atlantis Paradise Island serving as a continuation of The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals Emerald Bay, the Korn Ferry Tour’s opening event for the last seven seasons.