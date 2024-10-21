Oscar spurs evacuation but damages minimal

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

HURRICANE Oscar, a category one storm, caused minimal damage across the south-eastern Bahamas, but many families in Inagua faced fear and uncertainty as they were forced to evacuate their homes to escape the storm’s winds and rain.

A hurricane warning was issued for Mayaguana, Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, and Inagua after Oscar rapidly intensified from a tropical storm to a hurricane on Saturday, prompting swift preparations, particularly in Inagua, where it made landfall first.

As of press time, the Bahamas Meteorology Department reported that Hurricane Oscar remained a category one storm and was heading towards Cuba up to yesterday evening. The storm was expected to bring hazardous conditions, including significant storm surge, heavy rain, and strong winds.

Other south-eastern islands were expected to experience minimal impact as the storm continued moving.

“A cold front will contribute to fresh to strong north-east winds and rough seas across the region while dissipating,” The Bahamas Meteorology Department said in a statement.

Inagua’s island administrator, Herman Gilbert, told The Tribune that high winds and heavy rain damaged several homes, blowing out windows and causing roofs to leak. Officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force began receiving evacuation requests from residents around 7am.

At least 16 people sought shelter at Saint Philip’s Anglican Church Hall yesterday morning.

“My family is in the administrative residence,” Mr Gilbert said from the Incident Command Centre, where he was assisting with emergency response efforts. “My sons were able to try to brace that window back up as best as possible. I got reports from my wife that no one is injured at this time. We’re trying to do our best to weather out the storm.”

Oscar’s high winds uprooted trees, downed phone lines, sent roof shingles flying, and destroyed 75 percent of Inagua International Airport’s fence. Police officers conducted several patrols, with a full damage assessment planned once the storm passed.

A teacher in Matthew Town, Inagua, reported experiencing high winds but no major damage to her home.

She said most residents had less than 24 hours to prepare, leaving many unable to secure their homes with plywood.

She also noted that some residents were frantic in grocery stores, rushing to buy food, medicine, water, and other supplies.

Meanwhile, Thomas Thompson, a 67-year-old gardener from Crooked Island, said there was light rain, grey clouds, and occasional sunshine. In a video shared with The Tribune, the weather appeared calm, with no signs of severe rain or winds.

MICAL MP Mr Basil McIntosh confirmed he had been in contact with the island administrators in south-east islands and reported no injuries or significant damage to homes up to press time.