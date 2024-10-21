Rough weather impacts food store perishables

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Rough weather and stormy seas have sparked a temporary shortage of perishable foods that should “certainly” ease by today, Super Value’s principal said yesterday.

Rupert Roberts told Tribune Business that rough seas around Arawak Cay and Nassau harbour delayed Tropical Shipping’s vessel from docking at the Nassau Container Port until yesterday. This, he explained, had resulted in a temporary shortage of fresh fruits and vegetables at some of the supermarket chain’s 13 stores.

“The port opened for us from 1pm to 5pm,” he explained. “What we did is go down and pull off 10 perishable containers outside the Customs area but still in the port area. We can get in the port gate but not the Customs because it’s out of hours. We are working them as we speak.

“We were short of perishables. The last time this happened the ship couldn’t come because of the hurricane. This time they got here but there was too much surge so they could not dock. It has to be bad to affect Arawak Cay. Unfortunately, these perishables have to go to the warehouse to be inspected by Customs or go directly to the stores. Customs is involved. Some we will get out tonight and some tomorrow morning.

“I think Tropical have another boat coming in Monday. Our regular shipment should be in on Monday [today]. I’m not certain about that but the schedule is Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”