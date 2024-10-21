Silence over progress of immigration commission

By JADE RUSSELL

Tribune Staff Reporter

jrussell@tribunemedia.net

A YEAR after Prime Minister Philip “Brave” Davis set up a commission to review discretionary decisions at the Department of Immigration, prompted by a controversy involving Keith Bell, no updates on the commission’s work have been disclosed.

Immigration Minister Alfred Sears declined to comment when asked about it on Saturday. Office of the Prime Minister communications officials did not respond to questions up to press time.

In October 2023, Mr Davis announced the commission’s formation after Free National Movement leader Michael Pintard leaked documents in July 2023 revealing concerns from senior immigration officials about former Mr Bell’s alleged interference in their work.

One incident Mr Pintard highlighted involved Mr Bell allowing the release of Chinese nationals staying at the British Colonial Hotel in January 2023, despite alleged irregularities with their work permits. Former Immigration Director Keturah Ferguson had written to the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Immigration, expressing her disapproval of the situation.

The commission, which was set up to review how immigration decisions are made, included former Education Director Marcellus Taylor, former Royal Bahamas Defence Force Commodore Clifford Scavella, and Alexandria Hall.

In a video shown at an October 2023 Office of the Prime Minister press briefing, Mr Davis said immigration processes and procedures would be reviewed to identify necessary improvements.

“As you may be aware or many persons might be aware, there are a number of discretionary decisions that are made in the immigration department from the immigration officer that is going to decide where to land the person or not right up to the decision making whether a work permit should be granted, whether status should be granted,” he said.

Mr Davis added that the time had come to review all immigration legislation to ensure its modernisation.

Meanwhile, Ms Hall, the commission chair, noted that the review would take “a significant amount of time” and appointees would report to the minister of immigration regularly.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to give some preliminary updates to the minister before the end of the year,” she said.

“But you’re talking about looking at processes, changing processes, amending legislation. This isn’t work that’s going to be done quickly.”

She said the minister would decide if their report would be publicised.