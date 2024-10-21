Tour operators welcome increased Exuma airlift

By ANNELIA NIXON

Tour operators in Exuma are pleased to hear that airlines are ramping up in time for the holiday season beginning in November.

According to Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper at the Exuma Business Outlook last week, airline seat capacity for the upcoming season has increased by two percent compared to 2023. This news comes after many Exumians expressed concern that the closure of the Sandals resort would result in a tourism downfall.

Robert Thompson, owner of Robert’s Island Adventures, told Tribune Business that August through October is always typically slower in terms of guests visiting the island and sales in his business but this year was the slowest in a while. Khrisanique Cunnigham, manager Four C’s Adventures said the same.

“Personally, since I’ve been working with the company this year per se, I would say that it’s been the slowest,” Ms Cunnigham said. “Normally this time of year is slow, but it’s definitely one of the slowest seasons that I’ve ever experienced since working with the company. We would have one or two bookings here and there, and then sometimes we’ll go for weeks without bookings. We’ll have calls, but we won’t make it to the confirmed amount to build a tour, per se.”

However, they both said they are now experiencing advanced bookings for their tours and excursions.

“I’m starting to get some reservations for Thanksgiving and Christmas is really starting to look good,” Mr Thompson said. “I’m just trying to get my boats together right now. From here until November, I have four boats that I have to do maintenance for. One boat a month. I have my fingers crossed. You know, you got election over there in the United States, so you don’t know what’s gonna happen there. You know, everybody’s waiting to see what’s gonna happen there. So that’s probably got people just waiting, you know.”

Ms Cunnigham added: “I can definitely say that we have confirmed tours already going into the new month for next month. I definitely think that there will be more persons coming in. Personally from the calls and queries that we’ve been receiving from guests, it looks like the island is going to be booming for the winter season.”

Ms Cunnigham said she believes a Beaches resort is needed. She noted that Sandals was a couple’s resort, whereas the Beaches brand caters more to families, which Exuma tends to see a lot of in terms of tourists coming to the islands.

“A Beaches brand, personally, I think it was ever needed just because I know when Sandals was open, it was for adults only. But seeing that this is a family island and you do have persons that are looking to do things and places to stay with their family, I think it’s going to be a great addition, not just for tourists itself, but for locals. You know, even if they were to bring like a little water park addition, that would be great for the kids here on the island, you know, give them something to do.”

Mr Thompson noted that an upgraded airport may also help with raising tourism numbers adding “anywhere you go with a nice airport, people are going to come”.