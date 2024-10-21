Two men dead over weekend in separate shootings

By LYNAIRE MUNNINGS

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

TWO fatal shootings over the weekend brought the country’s murder count to 97.

Shortly before 9pm on Saturday, an adult man was killed, and another was hospitalised. Police responded to gunshots reported on Martin Close off Cowpen Road, where they discovered the two men with gunshot injuries. One of the victims was transported to the hospital by private vehicle, while the other succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The victims were reportedly standing outside a residence when two masked men exited a silver Japanese vehicle and opened fire. The suspects fled north toward Cowpen Road. The second victim, aged 21, is currently listed in stable condition.

Earlier that day, around 10am, another fatal shooting occurred on Graham Drive, claiming the life of a 26-year-old man. The victim was reportedly walking west when he was approached by three men in a grey SUV. The gunmen discharged their firearms, striking the victim multiple times before fleeing. The victim tried to flee but collapsed at the junction of Derby Road. Emergency Medical Services personnel arrived but found no signs of life. The deceased was on bail for murder and armed robbery and was wearing an electronic monitoring device.

These two murders add to a growing list of homicides under investigation by the Royal Bahamas Police Force, including two murders earlier in the month, which have been connected through ballistics.

On October 1, 27-year-old Carlos Joseph was shot multiple times while holding his eight-month-old child outside his Flamingo Gardens home. He was confronted by a lone gunman who emerged from a white Japanese vehicle. The toddler and another child present were unharmed. This was the 90th murder of the year, according to The Tribune’s records.

On October 3, the 92nd murder was recorded when a 27-year-old man was shot outside a Superwash on Baillou Hill Road. Occupants of a light-coloured Japanese vehicle opened fire before fleeing. The victim was found lying in the parking lot and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Commissioner Clayton Fernander on Friday confirmed the connection between these two murders.

“We know now, based on our investigation thus far, that those two matters are connected and they are connected by ballistic, so we believe that they are the same individuals who are responsible. We are following some significant leads with respect to both homicides,” Commissioner Fernander said during a press conference on Friday.

Commissioner Fernander said the Royal Bahamas Police Force believes it has solved close to 60 percent of murders this year.

“I continue to say the detective and the officers on the streets are doing an excellent job at solving these matters,” he said. “We want to be in the position to prevent these matters from happening and that is our focus and to be able to partner and do just that with a number of initiatives to ensure that happens.”

He noted that over 360 firearms have been recovered this year, nearly double the number from the same period last year.