Bonefish fears over $985m South Abaco resort project

By NEIL HARTNELL

Tribune Business Editor

nhartnell@tribunemedia.net

Environmental activists yesterday voiced fears that a $985m south Abaco resort project will negatively impact “essential bonefish habitats” and undermine a multi-million industry that attracts high-end visitors.

The Bonefish & Tarpon Trust, in a statement released just days ahead of the public consultation on the Kakona project’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) this Thursday, warned that the Cross Harbour pre-spawning grounds that supply the Abaco, Andros and Grand Bahama bonefishing economies could be endangered unless the developers adopt a cautious approach.

Noting that bonefishing was estimated to have generated an annual $169m impact for the Bahamian economy as recently as 2018, and represents “a cornerstone of sportsfishing tourism”, the Trust called for a “balanced approach” to development that emphasises preservation of this country’s natural resources as well as jobs and growth.

“Bonefish & Tarpon Trust (BTT) is deeply concerned about the potential impact of the proposed Kakona development on essential bonefish habitats near Cross Harbour, Abaco. These areas include one of the largest and most vital pre-spawning aggregation (PSA) sites for bonefish in The Bahamas - habitats that support the rich bonefishing economies of Abaco, Andros Grand Bahama and across the country,” it said.

“While BTT embraces the importance of sustainable development and job creation, it is crucial to ensure that these activities do not compromise the same natural systems that support high-value ecotourism jobs like those in the flats fishing industry.”

Pointing to the bonefishing sector’s economic importance, the Trust added: “Bonefishing, a cornerstone of Bahamian sportfishing tourism, contributed upwards of $169m annually to the national economy in 2018 and has thrived since then.

“The preservation of critical habitats, like the PSA sites, is essential to the continued success of this industry, which supports local fishing guides, resorts and other tourism businesses across the islands. Each year, bonefish return to their ancestral spawning routes, gathering at PSA sites before migrating into the deep sea to reproduce.

“Alterations to the coastline, or construction of marinas and other over-water structures, could block these natural pathways. Such disruptions risk decreasing successful bonefish spawning, causing population declines that could undermine the fishery’s long-term viability.”

Urging caution from both the developers and government regulators, the Trust added: “Scientific studies, such as fish tagging, should be employed to understand the potential effects of the development on bonefish migration. These and other studies can guide necessary protective measures and ecosystem restoration plans to minimise any fishery disruptions and offset environmental harm from construction.

“Protecting bonefish PSA sites and migration routes is crucial not only for the health of the bonefish population but also for the livelihoods of Bahamians who depend on this fishery. A balanced solution is possible, one that allows for economic growth in South Abaco while safeguarding our natural resources for future generations.

“BTT is committed to working with all stakeholders to find that balance. As public consultations on the Kakona development advance, we call on the developers and government officials to fully consider local community voices and the latest scientific evidence in their decision-making process.”

Kakona’s own EIA acknowledges the importance of fisheries to Sandy Point and South Abaco’s existing economy. “Fishing is a major source of food and income for residents of Sandy Point,” it said. “Sports fishing is also a popular activity in the area with reef fish, mangrove species and deep water species as targeted species...

“Recreational fishing activities are popular in Sandy Point ranging from bone fishing in the sandy flats surrounding the settlement or other forms of sports fishing, scuba diving and marine mammal watching in the deep waters of the north-west Providence channel less than a mile off the coast of south Abaco.”

The developer’s EIA, produced by Bahamian consultancy BRON Ltd, said the natural resources of the nearby Abaco National Part “hold great potential for eco-tourism opportunities for residents and visitors”. It added: “The park is easily accessible and the supporting tourism infrastructure in Abaco lends itself to the development of nature tourism activities with birding and hiking being the two most popular activities in the park.

“Abaco has the best birding of any island in The Bahamas. The Abaco National Park is an important bird area (IBA) as it protects critical feeding and breeding grounds for the endemic Bahama Parrots as well as other endemic birds.... It is possible to see more Bahamian specialties on Abaco than on any other island.”

However, Kakona’s EIA warned construction activities could have “severe adverse impacts” at the three sites they plan to develop. South Abaco Land Development Company plans to develop three sites - one on Abaco’s south-western tip, and two on the eastern side. To the west, Leeward Harbour will be located one mile south of Sandy Point with its northern boundary immediately adjacent to the community’s air strip.

Among the planned amenities is a 225-slip marina. The project, which will be flagged by the high-end Setai resort brand, also intends to develop two sites to be called High Bank Bay and Conch Sound Point on the Abaco’s south-eastern tip. The former will cover 503 acres, and feature a 30-room resort, 25 cottages and 150 residential lots available for sale, plus an 18-hole golf course.

Conch Sound Point, meanwhile, is a 375-acre tract that will include another hotel, 25 cottage and 100 “private estate lots”. The EIA confirms that High Bank Bay “abuts” the Abaco National Park on its western boundary, and acknowledges that “the park protects a critical breeding habitat for the endemic Abaco Parrot”.

While detailing a series of mitigation strategies that “have the potential to lessen and even eradicate environmental impacts” from the project’s development activities, the EIA added: “The potential socio-economic benefits of this project are much-needed among the locals and stakeholders of South Abaco.

“Despite the potentially adverse impacts associated with the construction and operation of the proposed project, the overall design of the project and developer’s commitment to a low density, low impact residential community will allow for effective mitigation strategies to be employed during construction and operations phases of the project.”

Breaking down Kakona’s impact by site, the EIA said: “The project’s activities at Leeward Harbour, which have the potential to cause severe adverse impacts, include impacts to terrestrial and marine habitats due to upland clearing and creation of upland infrastructure associated with the marina and aerodrome, as well as the impact to the marine environment due to the creation of the marina and flushing channels....

“The proposed project development at High Bank Bay and Conch Sound Point will have some moderate to severe impacts on-site and potentially on the immediate environments surrounding the properties. High Bank Bay and Conch Sound Point project activities which have the potential to cause severe adverse impacts include impacts to terrestrial habitats and bird populations due to land clearing during the creation of the golf practice courses and upland infrastructure.” Historical ruins could also be affected by construction and road clearing.