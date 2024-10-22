BREEF holds annual eco-schools workshop event

Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) held its annual Eco-Schools Bahamas workshop, bringing together over 60 educators from Abaco, Eleuthera, Grand Bahama, Cat Island, and New Providence.

Aquinas College eco-schools coordinator Raymond Knight delivered a presentation on renewable energy and carbon emissions.

He urged educators to consider how small changes can accumulate to make a significant impact.

“When we talk about energy consumption, sometimes we ignore the small, small bits but they do add up,” said Mr Knight.

St John’s College (SJC) eco-schools coordinator Kendia Ingraham noted the importance of collaboration during the workshop. “We are so happy to be here, especially to exchange ideas and experiences with the other eco-schools coordinators,” she said.