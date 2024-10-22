Elections held for junior councils

By Fay Simmons

Tribune Education Reporter

jsimmons@tribunemedia.net

The Local Government Junior Council Programme, now in its second year since its relaunch, successfully attracted three additional schools and executed a smooth electoral process last week.

With 41 schools in the Family Islands, nine in Grand Bahama, and one in New Providence participating, the programme has significantly expanded its reach, engaging a total of 6,540 registered students.

The excitement leading up to election day was palpable, with 476 candidates competing for 103 positions. Open to students from Grade 7-12 in both public and private schools, the initiative aims to foster leadership skills while immersing students in the local government and electoral processes.

On election day, polls across participating schools were open from 9am to 3pm, yielding impressive voter turnout numbers. Campuses buzzed with activity as students prepared to cast their votes, armed with voter cards and eager to elect candidates who could enhance their campus experiences.

In Grand Bahama alone, notable turnout included 120 registered voters for 7th and 11th grade candidates at Eight Mile Rock High, 281 at Bishop Michael Eldon High for their 7th-10th grade candidates, and 200 at Sunland Baptist Academy for Grade 7-9 candidates, among others. Other schools, such as St. George’s High and Jack Hayward Junior High, reported 580 and 392 registered voters, respectively.

Additionally, five schools in the Northern Bahamas, including four in Abaco and one in Bimini, joined the electoral process. When the votes were tallied, two schools, one in Grand Bahama and one in Bimini, experienced a tie in one polling division, necessitating a by-election within the next 14 days.