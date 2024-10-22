Man on bail charged for having firearm

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

A MAN was remanded in custody yesterday after being charged with a second firearm offence while on bail for a previous one.

Magistrate Lennox Coleby arraigned Raphael Neymour, 39, on charges of violating bail conditions, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

The defendant appeared before the magistrate on crutches, holding an inhaler, and wearing a hospital band on his wrist.

Neymour was allegedly found with a black Taurus 9mm pistol and five rounds of 9mm ammunition in New Providence on October 18.

He was also accused of failing to charge his monitoring device for a previous firearm charge between October 16 and 18.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to all charges.

The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police Lewis, objected to the defendant’s bail, citing his pending firearm charge.

Deon Smith, representing Neymour, claimed his client had informed him that power outages in Bimini had prevented him from charging the device.

ASP Lewis countered, saying that the police station’s power supply is always operational.

Magistrate Coleby denied Neymour bail due to a pending charge of a similar nature.

The accused was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until his trial on December 10. He will be allowed access to his medication while in remand.