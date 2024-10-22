Oscar weakens to tropical storm - but residents urged to prepare

By JADE RUSSELL

HURRICANE Oscar has weakened into a tropical storm, but residents in central and south-eastern Bahamas are urged to prepare as the storm is expected to make landfall today.

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the south-eastern islands, including Crooked Island, Acklins, Long Cay, Ragged Island, Mayaguana, and Inagua. Portions of the central Bahamas, such as Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador, are also under warning.

Chief meteorologist Geoffrey Greene, during a press conference yesterday at the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Authority headquarters, said Tropical Storm Oscar was forecast to move off the northern coast of Cuba yesterday afternoon and approach the southern and central Bahamas today. Mr Greene reported that Oscar would bring winds of 29mph or higher, heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and battering waves to the coastlines of many islands.

“The system will move close to or over Crooked Island and Acklins based on the forecast track and will move to the northeast pretty rapidly,” Mr Greene said. “By Tuesday evening, hopefully the system will be out to the east of The Bahamas.”

Acting Prime Minister Chester Cooper urged residents in the central and south-eastern Bahamas to stock up on water and non-perishable foods and locate nearby shelters. He warned of potential flooding in the south-eastern Bahamas.

“While the storm has weakened as it passed over Cuba’s land mass, it is expected to strengthen again after moving back over water on its way towards the south-east and central Bahamas,” Mr Cooper said. “We cannot and we must not take this storm lightly. We must stay alert. I can affirm that our teams are fully activated, and we stand ready to respond to the storm as it moves across our archipelago.”

Mr Cooper added that teams would be dispatched to assess the storm’s impact in the coming days. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, Royal Bahamas Police Force, and the Ministry of Works and Island Affairs are also prepared to assist as needed.

Minister of State Leon Lundy, responsible for the DRM Authority, said officials have been coordinating with Family Island administrators to provide relief. The DRM Authority has met with a local food supplier to secure supplies for residents in the southern Bahamas affected by Hurricane Oscar. Water, hygiene products, dry goods, and perishable food items have been loaded for shipment by DRM teams and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

In less than 24 hours, Oscar intensified into a Category One hurricane over the weekend and made landfall in Inagua on Sunday. Though it caused minimal damage, many families in Inagua evacuated their homes out of fear and uncertainty due to the storm’s winds and rain.

DRM Authority managing director Aaron Sargent confirmed there were no reports of deaths or injuries. However, Inagua experienced a power outage, with teams working to restore electricity as weather conditions allow.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness also reported that the roof of the Matthew Town Clinic in Inagua was damaged, leading to flooding. Work crews have been dispatched to address the issue. No other healthcare facilities in the southern Bahamas have reported damages, closures, or changes to operating hours.