Programme launched to help over 2,000 households without power reconnect to BPL

By Lynaire Munnings

Tribune Staff Reporter

lmunnings@tribunemedia.net

THE Ministry of Energy and Transport, in partnership with Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), launched a holiday reconnection programme to help over 2,000 Bahamian households without electricity settle outstanding balances and restore their power for the holidays.

During a press conference at the Office of The Prime Minister yesterday, Energy and Transport Minister JoBeth Coleby-Davis introduced the “Merry and Bright – Turn On Your Light” programme, which will run from November 1, 2024, to January 31, 2025.

The programme targets residential customers across various socio-economic backgrounds.

Mrs Coleby-Davis said: “Merry and Bright –– Turn on Your Lights is a meaningful gesture that is meant to alleviate the hardships faced by these households as we head into the holiday season. Giving out a ham and turkey is good, but it doesn’t go very far if you don’t have the means to prepare it.”

“We want to give these families their dignity back, allowing them to enjoy this most basic need without the fear of disconnection. While some may consider this unfair, as BPL, over 111,000 customers must make timely payments to avoid disconnection, I must impress upon you the importance of doing what is right as we head into the holiday season.

“If the average household is four people, we have the potential to positively impact the lives of 8,000 Bahamians, many of whom are children across the Bahamas. Let me also say clearly that all customers who take advantage of Merry and Bright turn on your light holiday reconnection program must make their monthly payments.”

Tony Seymour, BPL CEO, said disconnected residents could have their electricity reconnected by paying just ten percent of their outstanding balances.

She said data indicated that more than half of the 2,050 disconnected customers are from New Providence, with 200 in Eleuthera and 150 in Abaco.

“To participate in the campaign, disconnected customers should visit any of BPL business offices in New Providence or the Family Islands,” she said. “A customer service representative will meet each customer to review their outstanding balance and current situation, offering the most favourable repayment options available.”

“We anticipate that most customers will be able to pay off their balances within six months. This means they can be in good standing with BPL before the peak summer period of 2025 — clearing their previous debts.”

“Once the ten percent down payment is made and repayment terms are settled, we expect to reconnect electricity for these customers on the same day or the following day. There may be exceptions, however, for those whose services have been disconnected for more than six months, as these cases will require a meter inspection to ensure safety.”

Ms Seymour noted that disconnected bills ranged from $500 to thousands of dollars, but she could not specify the total outstanding amount expected to be collected.

“It’s not a matter of how much funds we collect,” she said. “It’s a matter of providing favourable repayment terms to our customers. I’m sure our finance department will look forward to the additional receipt of funds but that’s not the objective of this.”