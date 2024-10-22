Residents voice concern on Mosko Group zip line

By FAY SIMMONS

Residents last night voiced concerns over the proposed zip line, as well as increased noise and traffic, that will result from the Mosko Group’s Rock Point “day trip” destination on New Providence’s north coast.

Lambert Knowles, civil engineer for Vakis Ltd, the Mosko Group entity spearheading the project, said the feedback was “kind of expected” but residents will eventually see the long-term benefits even though they voiced concern over the zip line’s placement in front of the public beach between Caves Village and Sandyport.

Pointing out that some residents were supportive of the development, Mr Knowles conceded that while the location chosen for the zip line was the most “adventurous” the developer is open to making adjustments as it is a “minor component of a very large project”.

“What we heard was what we kind of expected,” he said. “I’m actually very much encouraged by it. We had people openly supporting of the development. I would anticipate persons who have been in the neighbourhood don’t want things to change. But I think once they look at it in the long-term, they will see the benefit of this and they’ll come around.”

“Everything is under consideration. Where we chose it,we thought would be the most adventurous one,” Mr Knowles added of the zip line. “It would end up being something that we would have people wanting to come to go to.

“It’s a little bit more of a thrill ride going over it, but we will look at it. It’s not the only thing we’re trying to do here, so if we have to look at that more closely to keep the entire project on, of course we will, but it’s just one minor component of a very large project.”

The project, which is intended to appeal to both Bahamians and tourists, is targeted for a site between Sandyport and Caves Village that is already owned by Vakis Ltd, which also holds developments such as the Harbour Bay Shopping Centre. It will be centred around the former residence of George Mosko, which featured in the James Bond movie, Thunderball.

Mr Knowles said the project is expected to create 50 to 100 jobs in the construction phase and over 50 full-time positions. He added that there will be “no delay” in beginning construction once the required approvals are granted.

Mr Hanna, a nearby resident, urged the developers to reconsider placing the zip line as it would block the view of beach goers and be a “tacky” addition to the public beach. “A lot of us go out on that beach area, sit down and just enjoy the view and watch the sunset in the evenings; we do it a lot,” said Mr Hanna.

“I definitely do not want to see people on zip line screaming up and down when I’m trying to catch the beautiful sunset.. That zip line, I have a serious problem with that, and so I would ask that your team reconsider.

“Honestly, I don’t think that would be a good idea putting that there, particularly for the residents in this area. That zip line would look so tacky, and while you’re trying to enjoy the beach there are screaming people going up and down. So, certainly I would not agree or support that zip line.”

Senator Michaela Barnett-Ellis raised concerns of pedestrian safety and increased traffic due to persons crossing the street to get from the parking lot to the Rock Point beach club. “I’m also concerned about the level of traffic, because the parking lot is on the other side of the road,” she said.

“What I’m trying to determine is the level of traffic that’s going to be crossing, particularly as that part of the road, there’s no traffic lights, there’s no crosswalks. Persons drive it because it is a quicker route because you don’t have those stops. Obviously, if there’s now going to be pedestrians regularly crossing that road, that impacts the flow of traffic.

“The volume of people walking across the road is going to impact the road users that use that area. In considering whether this project is suitable for this location, part of considering that is how is it going to impact those who use that area.”

Mr Cowell, a nearby resident, said the development could ruin the “peace and quiet” of the neighbourhood as guests traverse the property and participate in activities. “All these people who live here in Sea Beach, the quiet is going to be gone,” said Mr Cowell.

“I have no problem, no issues with anybody going on the beach and having fun, but you’re talking about a commercial property now into a residential area, and you have 50 to 100 people, perhaps on a daily basis, frequenting this property and the residents are going to have to put up with that 24/7, 365.”

Mr Cowell also raised concerns about pedestrian safety while accessing the project, and suggested signage and pedestrian crossings be installed to prevent “liability issues”. “If you have a full day and the parking lot is filled and there’s no more parking, where are the residents going to go?” he said.

“You know how people go. Maybe they’ll park all over the road. What about the kids that are going to be traversing from the parking lot to the beach? You’re going to have accidents and fatalities. Kids are only thinking about having fun. They’re not looking for the traffic. You know, they’re not mindful of those things.

“Think about things like proper signage and barriers to prohibit people from crossing over into the property from the beach. Now, that’s something that I think really, really needs to be looked into - the pedestrian access,” he continued.

“I think that there are a lot of issues there... the crossing from the road, the main road. It’s something that you’ve got to really consider about having some type of crossing there for pedestrians to go across. That’ll be a lot of liability issues.”

Another resident said he is in “full support” of the development as it will create more activities in the area for short-term rental owners to attract guests and boost the economy. He noted that for the development to operate in that location the road would have to be repaired.

“I’m in full support of your project,” he said. “You are here to open a beach club, which is good for the Bahamian economy. It’s good for those who have vacation rentals in the neighborhood, which I’m sure a lot of you do. I don’t know about y’all but I’m sick and tired of when foreign guests come to me, and they’re like, so what is there to do, just Baha Mar and Atlantis?

“I’m sick and tired of telling them that. Now we can say, hey, we got the Rock Point development right up the street. Have a good time. That road, I think if you could get that rerouted, I think you’re on to something but that’s something that should be top priority. I love the idea and I’m in support of the zip line. I love the zip line.”