Three police arraigned on charge of raping woman

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

THREE police officers and one civilian were arraigned yesterday for allegedly raping an 18-year-old woman, while another officer faced charges of abetting the crime.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Leamond Deleveaux told The Tribune that the four officers have been interdicted from the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Earin Cash, 30, Jimmy Thurston, 32, Alvin Glinton, 31, and civilian Jeff Joseph, 28, allegedly had sexual intercourse with the teenager without her consent between October 5 and October 6, 2024.

Cornelius Rigby, 24, faced five counts of abetment of rape, allegedly aiding and abetting the other men in committing the offence.

Cash, who faces two counts of rape in this case, was previously charged in January with allegedly raping and assaulting a woman in Marsh Harbour, Abaco, on March 22, 2023.

Acting Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley denied bail for Thurston, Cash, Glinton, and Joseph due to the severe nature of the charges.

Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr initially objected to bail for Rigby, but his attorney, Ciji Smith-Curry, challenged the grounds for the objection, arguing that the primary consideration should be Rigby’s ability to attend court dates. She noted that this was his first charge and highlighted his role as a father to a two-year-old son and his community ties, including the Vision of Hope Cathedral membership.

The judge ultimately granted Rigby bail of $9,500, ordering him to wear an electronic monitoring device, sign in every Tuesday and Wednesday at the nearest police station, and refrain from interfering with witnesses.

Bryan Bastian represented Thurston, while Ian Cargill and David Cash represented Cash, Glinton, and Joseph.