Two accused of armed robbery and housebreaking

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

TWO men were remanded to prison yesterday after being accused of an armed robbery on West Bay Street last month.

Senior Magistrate Kendra Kelly arraigned Renaldo Charles, 23, and Lucendre Paul, 24, on charges of armed robbery, receiving, and housebreaking.

Charles faced three additional counts of housebreaking and charges of stealing and receiving.

The pair allegedly robbed someone on West Bay Street on September 30 while armed with a dangerous weapon.

Charles was also reportedly involved in a series of house break-ins in New Providence over the past year.

Both defendants pleaded not guilty to their shared housebreaking charges, but Charles pleaded guilty to his remaining charges.

The two were informed that their armed robbery charge would be sent to the Supreme Court through a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI), set to be served on December 11.

Charles will be sentenced for his housebreaking charges today, while Paul will remain on remand in prison until the VBI is prepared.