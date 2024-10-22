Youth march held in Grand Bahama

The Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture hosted a vibrant Youth March and Rally in Grand Bahama on Sunday, starting at the CA Smith Complex and concluding at Independence Park.

The event, part of the ministry’s ongoing October festivities, gathered youth organisations, schools, church groups, and marching bands from across Grand Bahama.

Deputy Director of Education Michelle Bowleg said: “I’m wearing a button today that says, ‘Every Child Counts,’ which signifies that if you are here today, you count—you matter.”

Ms Bowleg highlighted the positive impact young people are making in their schools and communities, asserting that their involvement is crucial for a brighter future.

Parliamentary Secretary and Member of Parliament for West Grand Bahama and Bimini Kingsley Smith told youngsters: “You are in your prime, at your most creative and most prolific stage. Don’t underestimate your role and abilities; the next big ideas, the next great solutions and creative plans must come from you.”

The march concluded at Independence Park, followed by a Junkanoo rush out.

The next event is a career fair on October 31, at the Grand Lucayan, at 9.30am.