Alleged rape victim of North Abaco MP completes testimony behind closed doors

A WOMAN who accused North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish of sexually assaulting her twice has completed her testimony behind closed doors as the rape trial against him continues.

This followed a day of intense testimony, during which the complainant described two alleged assaults last year. She claimed Cornish pinned her down, raped her, spat on her face, and threatened to “put a bullet” in her head during a separate violent encounter months earlier.

She also recounted an incident where Cornish allegedly poked her in the eye and choked her after becoming angry over a phone call. Photos from her phone allegedly showed bruising around her right eye and neck, where his nails allegedly left marks.

Justice Renae McKay ruled that the remainder of the testimony be held privately, following an application by Cornish’s attorney, Tai Pinder-Mackey.

After concluding her testimony, the complainant appeared visibly distressed as she left court with family and friends. In contrast, Cornish appeared composed when leaving the courthouse.

New witnesses are expected to testify.

The prosecution is led by Timothy Bailey, while Mrs Pinder-Mackey and Linique Murphy-Grant represent Cornish.