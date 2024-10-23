American man charged with friend’s death in ATV crash

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A 21-YEAR-OLD American was granted $40,000 cash bail yesterday after being accused of causing the death of his friend in a fatal ATV accident at Arawak Cay on Sunday.

Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley arraigned James A Darling, of Illinois, on a vehicular manslaughter charge.

Darling also faced an additional charge of possession of dangerous drugs.

He allegedly caused the death of his passenger, James Palmer, by driving a four-wheeler in a dangerous manner. The vehicle reportedly flipped over and landed on Palmer’s neck on Arawak Cay Road at 11.22am on October 20.

On the same date, Darling was also found with nine grams of marijuana, valued at $45.

While Darling pleaded guilty to the drug charge, he was informed that the manslaughter charge would be sent to the Supreme Court via a voluntary bill of indictment (VBI).

Regarding the manslaughter charge, Prosecutor Inspector Deon Barr raised no objection to bail but requested certain conditions be imposed.

Darling’s attorney, Keith Seymour, noted that his client works for Amazon and would struggle to meet Inspector Barr’s proposed $50,000 cash bail.

Magistrate Reckley set the bail at $40,000 and ordered that Darling be fitted with a monitoring device.

Darling was placed on probation for the drug charge and is required to return with his criminal record when his VBI for the manslaughter charge is served on March 20, 2025.

If Darling breaches his probation for the drug charge, he will face either a $500 fine or a three-month prison term.