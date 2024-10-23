Blind father’s plea to help son’s sight

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A BLIND father is appealing to raise $8,000 to help his 12-year-old son’s vision challenges.

The funds will help with air travel, accommodations, and medical expenses.

Kevin Cartwright’s son, Kylan, was born with cataracts and strabismus, commonly referred to as “crossed eye”. At nine months, he underwent successful cataract-removal surgery.

His sight has improved with the help of glasses and vision therapy. His father, also an educator, said regular follow-ups are necessary to monitor eye intraocular pressure, facilitate rehabilitative vision development, and correct eye misalignment.

He said all in-kind or financial donations are appreciated. Contributions can be sent to Kevin E Cartwright at Commonwealth Bank Star Plaza Branch branch code 21101, account number 7011030331.