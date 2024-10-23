Court orders man to give financial compensation for punching co-worker

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was ordered to financially compensate his former co-worker after admitting to punching him at the Baha Mar resort in May.

Senior Magistrate Anishka Isaacs arraigned Kerby Duprenar, 30, on charges of causing harm yesterday.

Duprenar reportedly punched Andy Rolle while they were working at Swimming Pigs at Baha Mar on May 7. The complainant suffered neck and lower back pain as a result of the incident.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. He said Rolle had provoked him, and the two had work issues. Duprenar, who has since been fired from the resort, acknowledged that he had no right to attack his co-worker.

He admitted he let his anger build up and lost control, asking the magistrate for help managing his anger and for a second chance.

While Magistrate Isaacs credited the defendant’s early plea and clean record, she noted that the incident occurred at a resort, which served as an aggravating factor.

Duprenar was granted a conditional discharge, requiring him to behave well for one year. He will also enroll in three months of anger management classes. Failure to meet these conditions could result in a two-month prison term.

Additionally, Duprenar must compensate Rolle $500 or face one month in prison.

He has until January 30 to return to court with proof of payment to Rolle, as prosecutor Assistant Superintendent of Police Bowles requested time for Duprenar to find new employment.