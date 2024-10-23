Eva Hilton, Sybil Strachan repeat as champions

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

EVA Hilton and Sybil Strachan Primary School repeated as champions of the Dawn N Knowles Primary Schools Soccer Tournament hosted at the Roscow AL Davies Soccer Field yesterday.

The girls of Eva Hilton defeated Sandilands Primary 3-1 in the girls’ championship game to earn their second consecutive title at the tourney.

Meanwhile, the boys of Sybil Strachan Primary School dominated Stephen Dillet 4-1 in the final game to repeat as champions of the tournament.

In the bronze medal matchups, Garvin Tynes knocked off Sadie Curtis 2-0 to place third in the boys’ division.

And Sadie Curtis got the edge against Yellow Elder 2-1 in the girls’ third place matchup.

Sybil Strachan vs Stephen Dillet

Sybil Strachan meant business in their game against Stephen Dillet and Hernandez Toussaint made sure of it.

He dribbled past two defenders and sent a powerful shot to the back of the net to score the opening goal for a 1-0 lead.

The newly-crowned champions got another goal from Toussaint shortly after to help the team earn a two-goal advantage. By the halftime mark, Sybil Strachan already emerged to a 3-0 lead on their opponents.

In the second half, Stephen Dillet finally got on the board for their first goal from the midfield but it was not enough to hold off Sybil Strachan, who took the game 4-1.

Toussaint finished the game with a hat trick and took home the Golden Boots and MVP awards. His teammate Rushane Graham claimed the Golden Glove honours.

Head coach Greer Thompson was very impressed with her team’s performance.

“It is all thanks to God the almighty he gives us the strength everyday. With plenty of practice and plenty of endurance they came out here and got the win and I thank God for it,” she said.

The Sybil Strachan defenders pressed the players of Stephen Dillet every time they tried to score while operating with fluid offence on the next side of the ball.

Thompson said her message at halftime was simple.

“Let’s do teamwork, keep passing our ball and go for the open goal,” she said.

She said the celebrations are going to be grand for this group of kids especially with most of them graduating this year.

Eva Hilton vs Sandilands Primary

The Eva Hilton Shockers got the production they needed from J’Niyah Moxey, Kaleah Thompson and Giorgia Delancy to put away Sandilands Primary.

Eva Hilton got ahead with a 1-0 lead at halftime and decided to overwhelm their opponents with two more goals in the second half to claim their second consecutive Dawn N Knowles Soccer Tournament Championship.

Nya Smith took home the Golden Glove trophy. Thompson was named the Golden Boot winner and Delancy received the Golden Ball award.

Head coach Zindora Munnings praised the efforts of her team after the championship win.

“I gotta give it up to each and everyone of these players here today. Everyone did an important job today. They defended, they were offensive and they worked together as a team. Teamwork makes the dreamwork,” she said.

All three girls were happy to get the title victory in their final year of primary school.

“This is our last year and my last time playing soccer for primary school so I am very happy. I am also very happy for my team because without them I wouldn’t be able to win this championship,” Delancy said.

Thompson said she was proud of her teammates and the win meant a lot.

“It feels awesome to win. I am very proud of my team members and everybody who I was with to play this game. This is also my last year so I am happy that we won in 2024,” she said.

Moxey said the goal was to secure first place for her school.

“I feel great. It feels good to win because this is my last year in this school and I wanted to win first place and bring my school the W,” Moxey said.