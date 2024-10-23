Jonquel is ‘one of the greatest’

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

Women’s National Basketball Association MVP Jonquel “JJ” Jones and the New York Liberty are preparing to celebrate their first title win in franchise history with a celebration parade in Manhattan on Thursday.

While Jones and the champions are still in celebration mode, Bahamians continue to congratulate the Grand Bahamian pro on her historic accomplishment.

Jones shouldered the load for the NY Liberty in their 3-2 WNBA Finals victory against the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday and became the first Bahamian WNBA champion along the way.

The Bahamas Basketball Federation (BBF) commended Jones for pulling off the historic feat on the biggest stage. “The Bahamas Basketball Federation proudly recognises Jonquel Jones’ outstanding accomplishment of winning the WNBA Championship and being awarded Finals MVP. This historic triumph not only improves her standing as one of basketball’s greatest players, but it also serves as motivation for aspiring athletes around The Bahamas.

“Jonquel’s devotion and achievement demonstrates the tremendous talent emerging from our country and underscores our commitment to developing basketball at all levels, specifically girl’s and women’s basketball. We’re excited to see how her story continues to inspire and empower future generations of female Bahamian basketball players. Congratulations, Jonquel! Your accomplishments have made us proud,” the press statement said.

The Grand Bahama native averaged 17.8 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 50 per cent from the field in the finals.

Jones’ rèsumè is now headlined by a WNBA Championship and Finals MVP. Her other career accolades included being named former WNBA MVP, former WNBA Most Improved Player, former WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year, former Commissioner’s Cup champion and MVP and a five-time WNBA All-Star.

Anastacia Moultrie, president of the New Providence Women’s Basketball Association (NPWBA), shared her reaction to Jones winning her first championship.

“I was elated and excited just to see a Bahamian was at the forefront in basically everything leading the WNBA. To accomplish that, especially coming from an island, is so much of a highlight for our country called The Bahamas. I was very happy for her and for women’s basketball here in The Bahamas. It now sets a standard and shows everyone that if you do what you have to do, work hard and you are serious about it nothing can get in the way of you achieving it,” she said.

Before leaving Holmes Rock to pursue her basketball dreams, Jones spent time working on her craft at home in her younger years.

The Basic Basketball Club was one Jones’ original stomping grounds before she became who she is today.

The Club led by Gary McIntosh also extended their heartfelt congratulations to Jones in a press statement.

“Congrats goes out from Basic Basketball Officers and Board of Directors to the home girl from the West End District Grand Bahama Jonquel MVP Jones on her Most Valuable Player performance and New York Liberty Championship 2024. Basic Basketball Club is where she started out her basic training with Coach Gary McIntosh and her Eight Mile Rock peers. Today, we are very proud of you and on behalf of all our players and the community congratulations on your victory.”