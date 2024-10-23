Kaylia Capri crowned ACW champion at home

ALL Caribbean Wrestling (ACW) made a thunderous return to the Kendal GL Isaacs National Gymnasium in Nassau, Bahamas, for an unforgettable night of wrestling action that had fans on their feet from start to finish.

The event delivered hard-hitting matches, stunning upsets and surprise debuts, cementing ACW as a premier wrestling promotion in the Caribbean.

One of the night’s most anticipated matches saw the crowning of a new ACW women’s champion.

The Bahamas’ favourite daughter Kayla Capri (also known as Sierra Breeze) delivered a standout performance, defeating reigning champion Mazzerati to capture the ACW Women’s Championship, sending the Nassau crowd into a frenzy.

Breeze DTA, a descendant of The Bahamas, escorted by the Baha Boyz, overcame Bruce Cross in a thrilling contest that displayed high-flying action and technical prowess from both competitors.

However, Breeze DTA ultimately sealed the victory.

In a battle of veterans, Kenny King squared off against Lince Dorado in a fiercely competitive bout.

Kenny King emerged victorious and deemed himself The People’s Champ, but the celebration was short-lived as Marty Scurll, the newest ACW signee, launched a brutal attack on King, making a shocking debut.

The excitement didn’t end there, as ACW also welcomed another high-profile signee, Kalisto, to its growing roster.

The ACW Tag Team Championship was on the line as the dominant Nu Nation took on the formidable duo, AEW’s The Infantry.

After a gruelling contest, Nu Nation retained their tag team titles.

Two powerhouse competitors, Maya World and Vanessa Kraven, collided in a match that showcased both women’s strength and tenacity. Vanessa Kraven secured the win, proving her dominance in the ring.

The Fighting Evolution Wrestling (FEW) Championship was contested between Manny Lo and Champion Rios De La Sangre. In a hard-fought battle, Rios De La Sangre won, remaining the FEW Champion.

In a high-stakes women’s bout, Jada Stone and JC Storm faced off to settle their long-standing rivalry. JC Storm triumphed, showcasing her fierce determination and athleticism.

The ACW Championship match between fan-favorites JTG and POPE (Elijah Burke) who has been champion for almost 700 days delivered a thrilling main event. After a dramatic back-and-forth, POPE secured the championship, taking the prestigious title back to the ACW faithful.

In a challenge for the FEW Digital Media Championship, Tito Colada took on Izaiah Zane. After an intense contest, Tito Colada retained his championship in a decisive win.

Rounding out the night, Cassandra Golden successfully defended her FEW Flares Championship against Ameera Roze in a battle that highlighted both competitors’ immense talent. Golden’s win solidified her status as one of the top women’s champions in the industry.

The night was a massive success, filled with unforgettable moments, title changes and new debuts that will shake up the landscape of ACW. With the return to Nassau, ACW continues to make waves in the world of professional wrestling, showcasing the best talent the Caribbean and beyond have to offer.

ACW President, Mark Henry, expressed his excitement: “This is just the beginning of something special for All Caribbean Wrestling. The energy in Nassau was electric, and we can’t wait to bring more incredible events to the Caribbean.”

About All Caribbean Wrestling (ACW): All Caribbean Wrestling is dedicated to promoting the best of professional wrestling across the Caribbean, bringing world-class athletes and entertainment to fans throughout the region. With a focus on hard-hitting action, compelling storylines, and showcasing rising stars, ACW is redefining the wrestling experience for a global audience.