Man accused of kidnapping breaches bail again

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

A MAN accused of kidnapping and attempted armed robbery of an immigration officer in 2013 was granted bail again after his second breach of court orders in three months.

Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville arraigned Cordero Saunders, 34, for violating bail conditions. Saunders had been released on charges of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, and two counts of kidnapping. He and accomplices allegedly kidnapped senior immigration officer Shane Gardiner and his girlfriend, Tishka Braynen, at gunpoint in 2013.

The couple’s decomposed bodies, bearing gunshot wounds to the head, were discovered on Newbold Farms in Fresh Creek, Andros, on December 21, 2013.

In July, Saunders faced accusations of a prior bail breach for failing to sign in at the police station twice. While awaiting retrial, he allegedly violated his nightly curfew on October 20 in New Providence by staying out after 8pm.

After pleading not guilty to the latest charges, Saunders’ bail was set at $2,500 with one or two sureties. He must sign in at his local police station every Tuesday and Friday by 7pm.

His case will be heard on January 21. Ian Cargill represented Saunders, while Inspector Cordero Farrington served as the prosecutor.