Man sentenced to eight months in prison for indecent assault of four-year-old girl

By EARYEL BOWLEG

Tribune Staff Reporter

ebowleg@tribunemedia.net

A MAN was sentenced to eight months in prison for indecently assaulting a four-year-old girl, while a woman was fined $500 for failing to report the suspected abuse.

Kevin Delancy, 53, was convicted of indecently assaulting the minor on October 1, 2023. Katherine Delancy, 52, was convicted of failing to report the matter.

The pair initially pleaded not guilty before Assistant Chief Magistrate Carolyn Vogt-Evans on October 6, 2023.

The defence made a no-case submission. The defendant’s attorney requested another adjournment, but the prosecution objected, noting that counsel had already asked for one on this matter. The court ruled that justice should not be delayed any longer.