Marriage numbers drop in census

By KEILE CAMPBELL
Tribune Staff Reporter
kcampbell@tribunemedia.net
THE number of legally married people dropped by 2.5 percent in 2022 compared to 2010, according to an analysis of the 2022 Census results.
The divorced and legally separated populations also saw marked increases, with the legally separated group growing by 75.6 percent. In contrast, the never-married population experienced a substantial rise of 18.2 percent, climbing to 267,201 in 2022, compared to 226,028 in 2010.
The census also revealed shifts in the religious affiliations of Bahamians. Non-denominational Christian groups have now joined the ranks of the three largest denominations for the first time, pushing Roman Catholics to fourth place. Baptists remain the largest Christian denomination group, increasing by 10.9 percent. Anglicans experienced a slight 1.1 percent decline.
Roman Catholic affiliation dropped by 17.8 percent.
The census also indicates that The Bahamas is ageing, with the percentage of Bahamians aged 65 and over rising from 6.2 percent in 2010 to 7.0 percent in 2022. The number of centenarians — those aged 100 and over — has increased by 30 percent, with 35 recorded in 2022, up from 27 in 2010.
Alongside these demographic changes, the census reveals a shrinking youthful population. Bahamian families are opting to have fewer children, contributing to a decline in the number of young people in The Bahamas.
The percentage share of the youthful population has steadily decreased from 32 percent in 1990 to 22.5 percent in 2022.
Comments
Sickened 6 hours, 4 minutes ago
Based on the figures, Baptists don't believe in marriage.
I bet you the number of bastard children also increased a hell of a lot because our population just likes to grind and consider babies just plain old bad luck (if you're a man) and potential $$$$ (if you're a woman).
Flyingfish 2 hours, 37 minutes ago
Yeah, people not having 10 children, 2 out of 3 the children getting shot on the corner, and everyone being jobless is a sure way to ensure an aging population. Like how unexpected.
Not to mention the brain drain of the smart/successful and the increased life expectancy.
Next thing we know NIB will run out of money because of too many pensioners. Oh wait.
DonAnthony 52 minutes ago
Is there any explanation for the massive drop off in number of Roman Catholics? Will the archbishop address this alarming shrinkage in members?
