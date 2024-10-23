Minister Bowleg’s congrats to Bahamians in Big Apple

By TENAJH SWEETING

Tribune Sports Reporter

tsweeting@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN athletes have represented The Bahamas with great pride at the highest level across various sporting disciplines and this weekend was no different.

Grand Bahamian Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) pro Jonquel “JJ” Jones and Major League Baseball (MLB) third baseman Jasrado “Jazz” Chisholm Jr etched their names in the Bahamian history books in their respective sports.

Jones played a significant role in helping the NY Liberty to win their first title in franchise history while also hoisting her first WNBA championship to pair with a WNBA Finals MVP award.

She was the first Bahamian to win both awards and just the third non-American in WNBA history to accomplish this feat.

“Jazz” and the New York Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 5-2 in weekend action to advance to their 41st World Series and first in 15 years.

For Chisholm Jr, he is just the second Bahamian since the late Ed Armbrister to make it all the way to the World Series.

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Mario Bowleg extended a special congratulations to “Jazz” and the New York Yankees for their latest accomplishment.

“We also extend congratulations to Jazz Chisholm Jr and the New York Yankees for their impressive achievement in capturing the ALCS and advancing to the World Series. This historic win makes Jazz the second Bahamian to play in the World Series, following in the footsteps of Ed Armbrister who played in the 1975 and 1976 series with the Cincinnati Reds. “This accomplishment not only highlights Chisholm Jr’s incredible talent but also strengthens The Bahamas’ rich legacy in Major League Baseball. A legacy that extends to coaching as well,” he said.

New York Mets first base coach Antoan Richardson and his team were on the cusp of making it a subway series in the World Series, but the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers 4-2 in the National League Championship Series.

On their playoff journey, the Mets defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series to book their first trip to the NLCS since 2015.

Bowleg commended Richardson for his keen coaching ability while with the Mets. “Leadership and dedication was crucial throughout the season. His ability to motivate and guide the players has played a significant role in shaping the team’s dynamic performance.

“Despite facing a formidable opponent and ultimately falling short of advancing to the World Series, Richardson’s tenacity and resilience shone through,” he said.

“As a nation, we joyfully embrace their accomplishments by recognising the profound impact they have not only within their sports but also in inspiring future generations. We look forward to witnessing even more milestones from our sports stars who constantly represent The Bahamas with honour and excellence,” Bowleg added.

After Jones’ WNBA title win on Sunday, Bahamians are hopeful that “Jazz” and the Yankees can keep the celebrations going, not only in the Big Apple but at home as well with a World Series win.

“On behalf of the MOYSC, we celebrate our remarkable trio who represented us so well this weekend.

“Now, we dawn our pins and stripes to rally behind Jazz and the Yankees as they strive for a World Series victory.

“Together we stand united in our support and admiration for these trailblazers who truly embodied the spirit of The Bahamas on the global stage”, he said.

“Jazz” and the New York Yankees (Bronx Bombers) will start their quest towards a World Series victory in the Dodger Stadium at 8:08pm Friday.