Prominent Bahamas motorsport figure Don Pinder dies at age 61

TRIBUTES have been paid to Don Pinder, a prominent figure in the motorsport and automobile community in The Bahamas, following his death at the age of 61.

The Antique Auto Club of The Bahamas hailed him as “a giant of a man in stature and his humanitarian efforts to help others”.

Mr Pinder was a past president of the club, and played a part in raising funds for a number of charities, including the Heart Foundation, the Ranfurly Home for Children, the Association for the Physically Disabled, the Children’s Emergency Hostel, the Nazareth Centre and more.

Club president Freeman Deveaux said: “What he has done over the years has impacted so many people to make their lives better.”

Mr Pinder was also a keen supporter of the Bahamas Hot Rod Association. His collection of vehicles included Corvetters, Camaros and an Impala, a Ford Mustang, as well as vehicles from Mercedes Benz, Porsche, Austin Healy, RISP and Hudson.

He was a regular exhibitor at the antique auto club’s steak outs and auto shows.

There will be a public viewing held at Eternal Rest Mortuary on Market Street and Oxford Avenue on Thursday from 1-3pm, followed by a motorcade to the hot rod association track where a memorial service will be held from 3.30pm.

Mr Pinder was born on February 20, 1963.