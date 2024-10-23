Residents give West Grand Bahama MP mixed reviews after one year

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

NEARLY a year after the by-election, residents of West Grand Bahama gave the performance of their MP for West Grand Bahama and Bimini, Kingsley Smith, mixed reviews.

Mr Smith ran as the Progressive Liberal Party candidate to fill the seat once held by the late Obie Wilchcombe, the former MP who died on September 25.

On Tuesday, The Tribune spoke with several residents regarding the MP’s performance, which garnered mixed reviews.

Anthony Parker, a resident of Eight Mile Rock, said Mr Smith is doing a “great job.”

“There has been a lot of progress with Mr Smith,” he said. “He has opened doors for many people, especially young people who had not been able to find work for a couple of years.”

Mr Parker, who had been jobless, is now employed doing roadside clean-up in West Grand Bahama because of the assistance of Mr Smith and his team.

Walter Garland, a resident of Pine Forest, was also pleased with Mr Smith’s performance, particularly the roadside cleanup and park improvements in the community.

“I think he’s doing a great job so far. Everybody may be watching him because he’s new, but I appreciate what he is doing,” he said.

“I’ve seen his team cleaning up the area all week heading down to Pine Island Food Store. He’s fixing the park and adding bathrooms and grading the area to prepare for a playground – something the community has wanted for a long time.”

Mr Garland said that he voted for Mr Smith in the by-election and is satisfied with his representation so far. “Mr Wilchcombe was more seasoned, but Mr. Smith is stepping up,” he added.

Mark Joshua Seymour, of Jones Town, is happy that some home repairs are finally underway in the Eight Mile Rock area.

“I’ve seen some roofs being fixed, so I guess he’s getting people contracts for that work. Some houses still have plastic on their roofs, but overall, it’s going well.

“I support him because I believe he’s going to look out for Eight Mile Rock,” he said.

However, not all residents share the same optimism.

Walter Forbes, of Pine Forest, feels there’s more to be done and was not pleased with his performance.

“He is fixing the park, but our roads are full of potholes, and the last time they were paved was under the Ingraham administration,” he said. “The economy is struggling, and there’s no help from Social Services for elderly people.”

Mr Forbes believes that the area lacks afterschool programmes for young people.

“Every year, more youths graduate, but nothing is done for them — not even an afterschool program or a library in West Grand Bahama for our younger kids, and that’s what my concerns are.”

In November 2023, Mr Smith won the by-election over the Free National Movement’s (FNM) candidate Ricardo Grant, securing 2,150 votes, while Grant received 1,275.

Coalition of Independents (COI) candidate Lincoln Bain received 307 votes. Independent candidates Daquan Swain got 28 votes, and Terneille Burrows received four votes.