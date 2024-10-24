CAC: Bodybuilders bring medals home

By TENAJH SWEETING

Bahamian bodybuilders collected four medals at the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness’ (IFBB) 51st Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Bodybuilding and Fitness Championships hosted at the National Cultural Centre in Guyana over the weekend.

The four-member contingent of Alexander Kemp, Rashad Cunningham, Jackie Cleare and Wellington Wallace returned home with three silver medals and one bronze medal.

Wellington “Cat” Sears, president of the Bahamas Bodybuilding Wellness and Fitness Federation (BBWFF), said he was proud of the efforts of the competitors despite some setbacks that occurred along the way.

“I was very impressed and extremely proud. We had a national novice schedule however, due to low turnout of competitors we did not have enough to participate and continue with the show. We selected a team of 10 members but four individuals couldn’t go because of passport issues.

“The individuals who went did extremely well. Rashad did well, Jackie did well, Wallace did well and Alexander did well. I am extremely proud of all of the athletes,” he said.

Kemp and Wallace doubled up on the medals in Guyana. The former finished second in the men’s fitness and men’s fit model category respectively.

Wallace secured silver in the men’s physique over 40 years division as well as a bronze medal finish in the men’s physique senior (176cm).