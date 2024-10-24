Eight-year-old’s death ruled a suicide by police

By LEANDRA ROLLE

Tribune Chief Reporter

lrolle@tribunemedia.net

POLICE have completed their investigation into the death of eight-year-old Mariano Cheryl, ruling it a suicide.

Mariano, a third-grade student at TG Glover, was found unresponsive in his bedroom on October 10 with a belt around his neck, hanging from the security bars of a window. He was taken to hospital by EMS, but died shortly after arrival.

His tragic death shocked the community and sparked wide-ranging discussions on social media.

Mariano’s mother spoke to The Tribune last week about the moments leading up to his death. She said he had disagreed with his family over what to watch on TV before retreating to his room, where he reportedly took his own life.

She suspects social media may have played a role, as Mariano frequently watched TikTok, YouTube, and played games on Roblox, an online game platform.

Her message to other parents was clear: “Make memories with your children. Watch what they watch on social media because the kids may seem happy, but they like to try things.”

Dr Wendy Fernander, president of the Bahamas Psychological Association, said Mariano’s death is the youngest case of suspected suicide the association has ever recorded. She noted that suicide is most common among young people aged 15 to 24.