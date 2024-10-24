Elderly man fined $5,000 for employing foreign worker on his fishing vessel

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

AN elderly man was fined $5,000 in court last week after admitting to employing a foreigner on his fishing vessel two years ago.

Senior Justice Cheryl Grant Thompson presided as Stanley Deveaux, 71, was sentenced for prohibited commercial fishing by a non-Bahamian.

Royal Bahamas Defence Force officers found Deveaux operating a fishing vessel in Exuma Sound, harvesting conch with a non-Bahamian crew member, on September 30, 2022.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence earlier this month.

In his latest court appearance, he apologised for his actions.

Cordell Frazier, the prosecutor, recommended a fine of $10,000. Mrs Frazier also noted that Deveaux could have faced a maximum fine of $250,000.

The defendant requested a reduction to $5,000, citing the financial strain of frequent travel abroad for medical treatment.

Justice Grant Thompson agreed and ordered the defendant to make three payments in April, July, and October 2025.

Deveaux was also placed on three years probation, with a two-year prison sentence if any conditions were breached.

He is scheduled to return to court on October 30.