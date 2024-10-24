Friends of the Environment launches a teacher’s guide for The Bahamas’ ecosystem

FRIENDS of the Environment announced their newest educational resource, “Ecosystems of The Bahamas: A Teacher’s Guide”, published by Media Enterprises.

This guide highlights the major Bahamian ecosystems, including key species, ecosystem services, threats, and conservation measures. Designed specifically for teachers, the guide includes sample classroom and field activities and field trip suggestions. Although it was designed for high school teachers, the guide is an appropriate reference resourcel for anyone wishing to learn more about The Bahamian environment. A digital copy of the guide is freely available on Friends of the Environment’s website.

The guide was completed with the help of many Bahamian and international scientists offering their expertise and chapter contributions, as well as contributions from The Nature Conservancy-Bahamas and the Devereux Ocean Foundation.

Friends is happy to be partnering with the Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) who will be distributing the guide. With their help the guide will be distributed to every high school in The Bahamas.

Friends thanks all who helped make this possible.

Friends of the Environment is an environmental non-profit organization based in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. FRIENDS was founded in 1988 and has reached over 27,000 students through environmental education programs. Our mission is to preserve Abaco’s environment through education, conservation and research facilitation.