‘Mitchell remarks on Izmirlian’s case findings silly, nonsensical and comical’

FREE National Movement (FNM) Leader Michael Pintard has ramped up his criticism of the government, hitting out at Progressive Liberal Party Chairman Fred Mitchell following a New York State Supreme Court ruling that awarded Baha Mar’s original developer, Sarkis Izmirlian, over $1.6bn in damages in a fraud and breach of contract case against China Construction America (CCA), the project’s main contractor.

Mr Pintard called the ruling “the latest in a long list of international embarrassments” and accused Mr Mitchell of making “silly, nonsensical, and comical” remarks that contradicted the Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) position. He slammed the government’s handling of the case, saying: “The reputation of The Bahamas is clearly not a priority for the PLP.”

In a statement released on Sunday, the OPM said Attorney General Ryan Pinder had been instructed to review the judgement and no further comment would be made until the review was complete. On Tuesday, Press Secretary Keishla Adderley could not provide a timeline for when Mr Pinder’s review of the New York State Supreme Court ruling would be completed.

Mr Pintard dismissed OPM’s response as a “lame and empty non-response”.

After Mr Mitchell, the PLP chairman, issued his own statement, defending the government, denying corruption, and attacking the original Baha Mar developer, Mr Pintard fired back, saying Mr Mitchell often behaves as if he were the Prime Minister.

“It is no secret that Fred Mitchell is typically out of control and acts as if he is the actual Prime Minister,” he said. “But even by Mr Mitchell’s low standards, his comments are silly, nonsensical, and comical. Mr Mitchell’s defence of the PLP is: Don’t mind the facts, ignore them and believe whatever nonsense I tell you.”

Mr Pintard also questioned the government’s commitment to investigating corruption linked to Baha Mar, expressing doubt that Mr Pinder could conduct an impartial inquiry, as he was part of the PLP Cabinet during the Perry Christie administration when allegations of collusion surfaced.

“We recall that this is the same government and Foreign Minister who has shown contempt for freedom of information, contempt for campaign finance legislation, and contempt for accountability and transparency,” Mr Pintard said.

“The Opposition does not have faith in an investigation done by Attorney General Ryan Pinder, who sat in the PLP Cabinet when various officials in the Perry Christie administration were colluding with a new investor to oust the original investor at Baha Mar.”

“An independent investigation is needed over the allegations of corruption at Baha Mar. Sadly, from allegations of corruption at the Royal Bahamas Police Force to the newest allegations of corruption by PLP officials related to the recent ruling, most Bahamians realise that the PLP will sweep these latest allegations under a large, worn-out rug that is getting dirtier and dirtier by the day.”