MP’s lawyer: Rape inquiry is flawed

By PAVEL BAILEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

pbailey@tribunemedia.net

THE lawyer representing North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish argued yesterday that police gathered little physical evidence in his trial that he raped the complainant.

Detective Superintendent Nicholas Johnson of the Criminal Investigation Department in Freeport took the stand, explaining that his involvement began on April 26, 2023, when Cornish voluntarily presented himself for questioning. Cornish was arrested the following day when he appeared at the Grand Bahama police headquarters for further questioning.

During the interview, conducted under caution and in the presence of Cornish’s attorney Owen Wells, Cornish denied threatening the complainant or her family and denied the allegations of sexual assault.

He also denied ever choking or physically harming her, but admitted taking her phone on several occasions.

Cornish reportedly said that he had intercepted the complainant’s conversations with her ex-boyfriends, claiming that he would call them to inform them that they were in a relationship and request that they stop contacting her. He cited one specific incident in November 2022, according to the officer, when an ex allegedly called the complainant while they were celebrating her birthday at a hotel on Paradise Island.

Cornish admitted to confronting the ex on the phone, using profanity during the conversation, but insisted it was to make clear that the complainant was no longer available.

Earlier in the week, the complainant described two alleged assaults by Cornish in 2022. She claimed that he pinned her down, raped her, spat in her face, and threatened to “put a bullet” in her head during a separate violent altercation months earlier. The complainant also alleged that Cornish poked her in the eye and choked her during a dispute over a phone call. Photos presented in court, reportedly taken from her phone, showed bruises around her right eye and neck, where she claimed his nails had left marks.

When police questioned him about the eye-poking incident, Cornish claimed it was accidental, according to the detective. He reportedly said he was trying to grab her phone while she was speaking to an ex, and as she turned her face, he unintentionally poked her in the eye. He further told the police that he urged her to seek medical attention for her eye, which he paid for. According to Cornish, the injury was superficial, and their relationship continued without issue after the incident in January 2023.

The officer said contrary to the complainant’s testimony, Cornish denied any incident at an Airbnb in Stapleton and claimed that after their relationship ended, she refused to let him move on, allegedly telling him: “You think I’m going to let you go after all the work I put into you?”

Under cross-examination by Cornish’s attorney, Tai Pinder-Mackey, Superintendent Johnson acknowledged that Cornish had been cooperative during the interview and consistently denied the accusations.

However, Johnson could not provide details about the complainant’s past relationships or why it took three months to search her residence following her initial report.

Johnson also said that no forensic evidence, such as blood samples or a rape kit, was collected, and no torn clothing or damaged furniture — alleged by the complainant — was provided during the investigation.

When asked about inconsistencies in the complainant’s account, Johnson admitted that the complainant’s family had not been informed about the alleged eye-poking incident. He also noted that while the complainant had expressed dissatisfaction with the wording of a police statement suggesting she wanted to drop charges, she clarified that she wanted Cornish to receive help.

Pinder-Mackey criticised the investigation, claiming it lacked thoroughness. Johnson defended his actions, saying that he had followed the instructions.

Justice Renae McKay is presiding over the case, with the prosecution led by Timothy Bailey. Pinder-Mackey and Linique Murphy-Grant represent Cornish. The trial continues on Friday.